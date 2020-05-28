GAM Holding AG Reduces Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

GAM Holding AG cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 47,112 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK stock traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.47. The stock had a trading volume of 105,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,456. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The firm has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

In related news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $202,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $66,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,446 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.