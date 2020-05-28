GAM Holding AG Sells 10,000 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

GAM Holding AG decreased its stake in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.09% of Post worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 670,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after purchasing an additional 32,322 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,327,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,063,000 after purchasing an additional 66,778 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Post by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Post by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Post by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Post stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.97. The stock had a trading volume of 28,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,587. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 0.60. Post Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $112.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.69.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.26). Post had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,850.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Post from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.55.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.