GAM Holding AG Sells 1,144 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $400.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,905. The company has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $375.47 and its 200-day moving average is $387.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

