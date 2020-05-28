GAM Holding AG Sells 15,226 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

GAM Holding AG reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 15,226 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.5% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,108,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 499,918 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $93,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $235,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $3,620,540. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.07. 6,056,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,392,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.79.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.75.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

