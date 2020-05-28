GAM Holding AG Sells 29,990 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

GAM Holding AG lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,990 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $14,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,932,818.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total transaction of $1,145,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,660 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,808 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.75. The stock had a trading volume of 144,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.31. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

