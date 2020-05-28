GAM Holding AG Sells 3,366 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,117 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 105.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,955,000 after buying an additional 37,773 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,084 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 13,305 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 808.2% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $309.25. The company had a trading volume of 343,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,653. The company has a market capitalization of $134.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $305.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

