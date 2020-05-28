GAM Holding AG Sells 34,036 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

GAM Holding AG decreased its stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,036 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.12% of Quanta Services worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2,501.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $48,860.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,246.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.68. The company had a trading volume of 127,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.43. Quanta Services Inc has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

