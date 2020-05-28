GAM Holding AG Sells 4,362 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

GAM Holding AG reduced its position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.07% of Dropbox worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,599,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180,409 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,983,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,311,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,128,000 after purchasing an additional 175,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,693,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,959,000 after purchasing an additional 142,072 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,829,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,640,000 after purchasing an additional 148,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 328,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,964,933. Dropbox Inc has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1,141.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DBX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

In other news, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 66,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $1,126,006.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 933,790 shares of company stock worth $18,092,659. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

