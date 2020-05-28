GAM Holding AG Sells 52,761 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

GAM Holding AG decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,761 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

PFE stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.26. 1,329,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,581,108. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

