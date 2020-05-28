GAM Holding AG Sells 54,582 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54,582 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.2% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $17,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,256,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $4,065,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.20. 8,271,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,624,952. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.37. The firm has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.