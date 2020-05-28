GAM Holding AG Trims Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Cerner were worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Cerner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cerner by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cerner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,533. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 14,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $978,602.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

