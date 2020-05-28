GAM Holding AG Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $5,928,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.31.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $5.30 on Thursday, reaching $342.65. 875,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,989. The firm has a market cap of $134.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $351.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

