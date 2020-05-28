General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $1,668,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1,549.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of General Electric by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.88. 103,270,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,595,952. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88, a PEG ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.49.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

