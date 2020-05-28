Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPC traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.63. 50,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.58. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.35.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. S&P Equity Research cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,973.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

