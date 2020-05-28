Genus plc (LON:GNS) Receives GBX 3,176.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,176.75 ($41.79).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GNS shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Genus from GBX 3,260 ($42.88) to GBX 3,550 ($46.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genus in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of GNS stock traded up GBX 122 ($1.60) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,466 ($45.59). 106,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,154. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,380.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,205.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93. Genus has a 52-week low of GBX 2,460 ($32.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,760 ($49.46). The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 60.17.

In other Genus news, insider Dan Hartley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,610 ($47.49), for a total value of £270,750 ($356,156.27).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

