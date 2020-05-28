Genus plc (LON:GNS) Receives GBX 3,176.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,176.75 ($41.79).
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GNS shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Genus from GBX 3,260 ($42.88) to GBX 3,550 ($46.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genus in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.
Shares of GNS stock traded up GBX 122 ($1.60) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,466 ($45.59). 106,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,154. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,380.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,205.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93. Genus has a 52-week low of GBX 2,460 ($32.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,760 ($49.46). The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 60.17.
About Genus
Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.
