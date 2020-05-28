GNC (NYSE:GNC) Shares Gap Up to $0.55

GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.54, but opened at $0.55. GNC shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 22,291,463 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GNC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GNC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.11.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.25). GNC had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $472.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GNC Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GNC during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GNC during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of GNC by 58.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 69,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25,699 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GNC during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GNC by 70.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

