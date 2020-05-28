GoldMint Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,043.00 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 28th. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $6,043.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 35.3% higher against the US dollar. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00006289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, IDEX and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.63 or 0.02024250 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00075156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00179500 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00041434 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint was first traded on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

