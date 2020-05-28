Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Acquires 89,706 Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,706 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned 0.23% of Immunomedics worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Immunomedics by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,777,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,687,000 after buying an additional 1,081,297 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,802,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Immunomedics by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,075,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,381,000 after buying an additional 293,759 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,392,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,111,000 after purchasing an additional 120,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,023,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,979,000 after buying an additional 271,637 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IMMU traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,997. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 3.38. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $35.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1,750,000 shares of Immunomedics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

