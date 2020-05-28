Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Acquires 98,896 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 702,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,896 shares during the quarter. Paylocity comprises 3.3% of Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned approximately 1.31% of Paylocity worth $62,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Paylocity by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Paylocity by 76.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Paylocity by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,295,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.04. The stock had a trading volume of 33,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,692. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $66.98 and a 52 week high of $150.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 101.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $171.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 53,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $6,555,336.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $9,573,824 in the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paylocity from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paylocity from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.80.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

