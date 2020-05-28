Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Boosts Stake in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 290,808 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned 0.25% of Pure Storage worth $8,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 47.6% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,529,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after buying an additional 493,175 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 13.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,584,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,791,000 after purchasing an additional 306,821 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 203.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 16,178,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,998,000 after buying an additional 634,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 140.4% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 67,818 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSTG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.97. 181,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. Pure Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

