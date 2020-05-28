Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Grows Stake in Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 780,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,161 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $12,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 420.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

VCTR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Victory Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.28.

Shares of VCTR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.97. 2,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,305. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. Victory Capital Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $204.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.52 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 18.53%. Research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In other Victory Capital news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 20,000 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $279,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 31,000 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $479,260.00. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

