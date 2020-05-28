Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Has $38.40 Million Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,482 shares during the period. OSI Systems makes up approximately 2.1% of Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned 3.09% of OSI Systems worth $38,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $117.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.76.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

