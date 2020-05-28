Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Has $6.71 Million Stake in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,236,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,168 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned approximately 1.46% of Evolent Health worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 73,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,647. Evolent Health Inc has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $813.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.64.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $247.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Evolent Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $10.15 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.32.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.