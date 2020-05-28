Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Has $6.99 Million Position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,118 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned about 0.19% of Grand Canyon Education worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,302,000 after buying an additional 1,226,697 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 965,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,505,000 after acquiring an additional 686,172 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,711,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,305,000 after acquiring an additional 634,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,539,000 after acquiring an additional 494,093 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,769,000. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of LOPE stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.33. 13,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,282. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.59. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $132.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

