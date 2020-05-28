Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Increases Stock Position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,619 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned about 0.09% of Dropbox worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,599,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at $31,160,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,185,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,175 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Dropbox by 5,842.7% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after buying an additional 1,239,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 1,334.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 973,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after buying an additional 905,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

DBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

In other news, major shareholder Arash Ferdowsi sold 498,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $10,027,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $43,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 933,790 shares of company stock valued at $18,092,659. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.77. 328,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,964,933. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,141.25 and a beta of 0.87. Dropbox Inc has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.27 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.