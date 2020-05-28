Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Sells 108,688 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA cut its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 108,688 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned approximately 0.78% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $15,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSOD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.25. 65,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.75, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.76 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 40.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSOD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi Spirgi sold 9,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $297,725.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,748 shares in the company, valued at $760,173.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,813 shares of company stock worth $1,572,332 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

