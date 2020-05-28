Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Sells 494 Shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned approximately 0.99% of Materion worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Materion by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Materion by 2,324.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Materion by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Materion by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MTRN stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,065. Materion Corp has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.53.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Materion had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $277.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Materion Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTRN. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti raised shares of Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

