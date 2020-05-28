Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Trims Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA cut its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 403,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 180,542 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Insmed were worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 7.7% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,126,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the first quarter worth about $11,471,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the first quarter worth about $1,620,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Insmed by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its position in Insmed by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,020,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,363,000 after buying an additional 31,798 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

INSM stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.21. 85,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,550. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.89. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.75.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). Insmed had a negative net margin of 162.82% and a negative return on equity of 87.35%. The company had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

INSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Insmed from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Insmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Insmed from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Insmed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.