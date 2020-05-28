Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys 222 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.7% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,438,000 after acquiring an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,651,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,060,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,217,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,177,000 after purchasing an additional 148,764 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,920,000 after purchasing an additional 305,178 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,555.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,608,083. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.07.

NYSE:NEE traded up $10.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.63. 215,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,693. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.08. The company has a market cap of $114.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

