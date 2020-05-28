Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,063 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,101 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,773,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.91. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

