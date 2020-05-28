Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 2.2% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after buying an additional 699,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Honeywell International by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after buying an additional 7,032,228 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,088,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,884,947,000 after acquiring an additional 819,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,057,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,776,660,000 after acquiring an additional 167,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,334,000 after acquiring an additional 70,899 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.02. 2,061,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,632,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

