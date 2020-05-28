Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $4.15 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,073 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,230,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,802,482. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.16. The stock has a market cap of $195.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.