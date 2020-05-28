Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 2,039.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $59.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,123. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average of $62.21. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $69.71.

