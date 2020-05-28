Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.1% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. AXA increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after purchasing an additional 68,968 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $13,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Cfra lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $132.62. 306,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,824,959. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.14 and its 200-day moving average is $134.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.