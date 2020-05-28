Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 32,531 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,531 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,370,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,624,952. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.43 and its 200-day moving average is $70.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $222,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $740,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

