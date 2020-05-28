Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 33,479 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 33,479 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.5% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,086,720,000 after buying an additional 1,424,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after buying an additional 2,548,889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,152,345,000 after buying an additional 833,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,739,725,000 after buying an additional 1,704,351 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,201,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,829,205. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

