Gulden (NLG) Achieves Market Cap of $5.05 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 28th. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and $5,922.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00471165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012233 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003386 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 513,152,257 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.