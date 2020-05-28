HCP (NYSE:HCP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.06

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.06 and last traded at $25.54, with a volume of 3495037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get HCP alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HCP stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 555,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,719 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of HCP worth $17,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for HCP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.