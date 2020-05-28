Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Shares Gap Up to $0.84

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.78, but opened at $0.84. Heat Biologics shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 25,242,480 shares.

HTBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Heat Biologics in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 633.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.83%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heat Biologics Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 194,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

