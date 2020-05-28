Hemp (OTCMKTS:HEMP) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Hemp (OTCMKTS:HEMP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hemp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

HEMP stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 156,292,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,335,791. Hemp has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

About Hemp

Hemp Inc produces products made from industrial hemp. The company also offers products and services to the medical and recreational marijuana industries. It also develops and operates a website providing entertainment and news related to medical marijuana industry. The company was formerly known as Marijuana, Inc and changed its name to Hemp, Inc in June 2012.

