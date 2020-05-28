Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) is Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s 8th Largest Position

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,525,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,272 shares during the period. Hexcel makes up approximately 4.6% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $56,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Hexcel by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hexcel by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,433,000 after acquiring an additional 78,440 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 88,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 15,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

HXL stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 189,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,251. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.22. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,733,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

