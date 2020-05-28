Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.2% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,090,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after purchasing an additional 303,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after buying an additional 399,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.03.

NYSE HD traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $248.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,423. The stock has a market cap of $260.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $248.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.64.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

