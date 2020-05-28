Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Increased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after buying an additional 7,032,228 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 34.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,818,000 after buying an additional 986,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,088,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,884,947,000 after buying an additional 819,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after buying an additional 699,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,203,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,964,000 after buying an additional 631,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

Shares of HON traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,188. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.38.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.