HP (NYSE:HPQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the computer maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HP is benefiting from growing demand in the Commercial PC market. Increase in sales for commercial customers is a tailwind. Strong growth in Personal Systems revenues remains a tailwind. Solid revenue growth in retail solutions business and gaming as well as services orders is a positive. Further, stringent cost control is driving margin expansion. The company's improving market share across the PC and Printer businesses makes us optimistic. Moreover, HP expects to return approximately $16 billion to shareholders over the next three years, which is encouraging. However, soft consumer market and weakness in the Printing business are negatives. Further, macroeconomic weakness, particularly in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), is denting Supplies revenues. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

HPQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HP to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a sell rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,032,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,532,652. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.01. HP has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HP will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of HP by 400.0% in the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of HP by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

