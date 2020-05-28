HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Shares Gap Up to $0.53

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.52, but opened at $0.53. HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 6,026,800 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HTGM shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.04.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. The company has a market cap of $37.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.61.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 106.35% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 64.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 163,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 63,998 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 62,175 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.