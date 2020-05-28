HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BOSSY shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

BOSSY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.82. 2,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32. HUGO BOSS AG/S has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77.

HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. HUGO BOSS AG/S had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $913.82 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. HUGO BOSS AG/S’s payout ratio is currently 58.21%.

About HUGO BOSS AG/S

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

