Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by BloombergSen Inc.

BloombergSen Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,458 shares during the period. Humana comprises about 8.2% of BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BloombergSen Inc. owned 0.23% of Humana worth $95,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,869,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,819,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,830,998,000 after purchasing an additional 39,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,191,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,902,965,000 after purchasing an additional 169,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $661,048,000 after purchasing an additional 37,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,537,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,592,000 after purchasing an additional 167,355 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.42.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $8.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $408.02. 57,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $371.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.28. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $412.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

