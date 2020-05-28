iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) Shares Acquired by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF makes up about 0.3% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,002,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,031,000 after acquiring an additional 173,717 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 926,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 640,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,919,000. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 381,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter.

IBDM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,448. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $25.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89.

