Iconiq Lab Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.44 Million (ICNQ)

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. In the last week, Iconiq Lab Token has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Iconiq Lab Token has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $137.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconiq Lab Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00003940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.21 or 0.02009734 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00074708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00178802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00041521 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Iconiq Lab Token Profile

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. The official message board for Iconiq Lab Token is medium.com/@iconiqlab . Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconiq Lab Token’s official website is iconiqlab.com

Buying and Selling Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconiq Lab Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconiq Lab Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

