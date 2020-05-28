INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.00

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 4097378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

